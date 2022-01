Busnel Fine Calvados 750ml – Calvados Brandy

750 ml From $ 29.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

A bouquet of fruity aromas. Best enjoyed over ice or as an aperitif with tonic. More than twenty varieties of apples from the Pays d' Auge region in Normandy France are selected for Busnel Calvados.