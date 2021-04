Armagnac de Montal V.S. – Brandy

One of the least-expensive armagnacs, but don’t let that fool you. This formidable drink will delight anyone searching for an introduction to the cousin of cognac. Easy to drink, not too much burn, and with delightful hints of tobacco and vanilla, Armagnac de Montal VS is the perfect companion to a cigar for those whose budget won’t allow the extravagant prices of other armagnacs. Try it, you’ll like it for the price.