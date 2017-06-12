Berentzen
Apfelkorn Apple Schnapps | 750 ml | Starts at $31.75
Rich apple flavors that are perfect chilled like a schnapps.
Brand/companyberentzen
SkuSP-B29286-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleschnapps
Type/varietalSpecialty

