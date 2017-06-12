Adult Limeaide
Adult Limeaide

Fruit Liqueur | 750 ml | Starts at $24.39
A blend of tart lime flavor, agave nectar, and Reposado Tequila. Serve over ice!
Brand/companyadult
SkuSP-A89349-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylefruit
Type/varietalSpecialty

