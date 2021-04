Captain Morgan – Original Spiced Rum

750 ml From $ 19.49

1 L From $ 28.99

1.75 L From $ 28.99

A very famous captain. A very famous pose. A very famous spiced rum. Smooth and medium-bodied, the top-secret blend of Carribean rum calls forth notes of caramel and vanilla, and it pairs legendarily well with Coke. The Captain also loves his pineapple juice and iced tea. We can neither confirm nor deny that your drink will taste better if you do the pose while you’re drinking it.