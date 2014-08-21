Captain Morgan Black Spice
Home/Spirits/Rum/Spiced Rum/Captain Morgan Black Spice

Captain Morgan Black Spice

Black Spiced Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $23.99
A blend of Caribbean rums with the addition of cassia bark and clove aged in double charred oak. 100 Proof
Get this delivered
SkuRU-CAPBLK-750
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRum

You May Also Like