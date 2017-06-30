Bacardi Oakheart
Bacardi Oakheart

Spiced Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $18.49
A spiced rum-based spirit and is so-called because some of the rums are matured in ex-bourbon oak casks. 80 Proof
SkuRU-BACOKH-750ML
Size750 ml
Type/varietalRum

