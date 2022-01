Wray & Nephew – White Overproof Rum

Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum is the iconic Jamaican rum. Synonymous with Jamaican culture, Wray & Nephew is truly part of the nation’s heritage and has remained a staple of socializing and celebrating with friends and family, dating back to the early 1800s. Wray & Nephew is handcrafted in Jamaica’s Nassau Valley, produced via small batch distillation, un-aged, at 125.5% proof.