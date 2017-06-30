Captain Morgan Silver Rum
Captain Morgan Silver Rum

Light Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $19.49
Great either blended for Pina Coladas or mixed with coke or tonic. 35% ABV
Brand/companycaptain morgan
SkuRU-C01572-750ML
Size750 ml
Stylelight
Type/varietalRum

