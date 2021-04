Bacardi – Gold Rum

50 ml From $ 7.68

750 ml From $ 16.49

1 L From $ 24.49

1.75 L From $ 25.99

BRONZE MEDAL 2007 SAN FRANCISCO SPIRITS COMPETITION. Golden amber in color from oak aging. Hints of caramel and vanilla are present in the nose. The finish is nicely balanced.