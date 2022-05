Plantation – Stiggins Pineapple Rum

A rich and delicious bouquet, accented by smoky notes and aromas of tropical fruit, pineapple, citrus peel, and a touch of clove. Palate of ripe banana, pineapple, and spices layered in a smoky finish