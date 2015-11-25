Monkey Rum
Home/Spirits/Rum/Flavored Rum/Monkey Rum

Monkey Rum

Toasted Coconut Rum | 750 ml | Starts at $24.99
Barrel aged for 1 year, it is infused with natural toasted coconut. 70 Proof
Get this delivered
Brand/companymonkey rum
SkuRU-MON-750ML
Size750 ml
Styleflavored
Type/varietalRum

You May Also Like