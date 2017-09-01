Captain Morgan – Pineapple Rum

Mix it up with Captain Morgan Pineapple Rum. With a very fragrant, fresh pineapple aroma, Captain Morgan Pineapple Rum has a ripe and juicy pineapple taste profile. Its slight notes of molasses and natural fruit flavors help to create a balanced finish that is both perfectly sweet and refreshingly crisp. Simply blend with lime juice, cream of coconut, coconut water, pineapple juice and ice for a refreshing tasting Piña Colada. However you enjoy it, Captain Morgan brings the spirit of adventure to any party. So join the ranks, THERE'S MORE FUN TO BE HAD. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders!