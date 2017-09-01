Captain Morgan – Sliced Apple Spiced Rum

50 ml From $ 2.99

750 ml From $ 13.99

1 L From $ 21.49 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

The crisp, balanced flavors of Captain Morgan Sliced Apple make this temptingly delicious spiced rum a cut above the rest. Captain Morgan Sliced Apple takes all the flavor of spiced rum and fuses it with bold notes of juicy, fresh apple slices and a subtle hint of ginger. With just 100 calories per serving,* this fully flavored gluten-free rum is delicious enough to enjoy on the rocks or as a shot. However you enjoy it, Captain Morgan brings the spirit of adventure to any party. So join the ranks, THERE'S MORE FUN TO BE HAD. Drink responsibly, Captain’s Orders! *Per 1.5 oz serving