Willamette Valley Vineyards – Riesling

12 Bottle Case. Semi-sweet wine opens with striking citrus aromatics of lemon and lime that flow into notes of green apple and pear. The citrus remains on the palate and is accented by tropical pineapple and honey. The mouthfeel is lean and racy with bright acidity that activates all sides of the tongue. The finish is wonderfully persistant with sweet to sour movement and exceptional crispness. This wine is a lovely example of varietal character. Peak drinkability 2015-2016.

