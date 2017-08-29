Stag's Leap Petite Sirah

More By Stag's Leap Wine Cellars

Stag's Leap Petite Sirah – Petite Sirah

12 Bottle Case. The generous blackberry and black raspberry flavors are powerful, yet supported by lovely cinnamon, clove and cedar baking spice notes from the oak aging. Beautiful freshness and mouthwatering acidity which runs throughout the wine, making it unbelievably soft with restrained tannins and a generous lengthy finish.

