Ron Zacapa

Saucey / Spirits / Rum / Aged Rum

Ron Zacapa – Sistema Solera 2

Made from blended rums aged 6 to 23-years-old, Ron Zacapa Sistema Solera 23 is rich, smooth, and a little complex. Try and tell us you wouldn’t swipe right on that. With intricate flavors of honeyed butterscotch, spiced oak and raisined fruit, the sistema solera ageing system beautifully balances them all. Grab a glass; the sippable rum you’ve been searching for has arrived.

