Qupe Central Coast
Qupe Central Coast – Syrah/Shiraz

12 Bottle Case. VinoUS Media ReviewRated 90+Inky purple. A blend of 12 different vineyards on the Central Coast blending cool & warm climates. The wine is consistently appealing with juicy, ripe berry flavors enhanced by spicy pepper aromatics and a smoky finish. It is well structured with crisp acidity from the cool climate and juicy fruit qualities from the warmer regions.

