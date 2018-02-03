New Belgium Lips of Faith Hof Ten Dormaal Collaboration Ale – Craft Brew
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
We've joined forces with Hof Ten Dormaal, a family-owned brewery from Tildonk, Belgium, to craft a deliciously uncommon springtime golden ale, which blends Old World ingredients with modern flavors. Spelt, malted sunflower seeds, and wild carrot herbs swell for a nutty, bready, grassy wash, while Saaz and Mosaic hops lend spicy, tropical accents to the sip.
More By New Belgium Brewing Company
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
- Reviews (0)
- Questions (1)