Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
New Belgium Lips of Faith Hof Ten Dormaal Collaboration Ale

More By New Belgium Brewing Company

Saucey / Spirits / Rum / Aged Rum

New Belgium Lips of Faith Hof Ten Dormaal Collaboration Ale – Craft Brew

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

We've joined forces with Hof Ten Dormaal, a family-owned brewery from Tildonk, Belgium, to craft a deliciously uncommon springtime golden ale, which blends Old World ingredients with modern flavors. Spelt, malted sunflower seeds, and wild carrot herbs swell for a nutty, bready, grassy wash, while Saaz and Mosaic hops lend spicy, tropical accents to the sip.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google