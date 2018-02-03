Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Modern Times Seasonal

Modern Times Seasonal – Seasonal Specialty Beer

City of the Sun is a big, fruity, pungent, sticky, delicious IPA. Mosaic & Motueka give it a very fruity hop character, with Simcoe providing enough of a piney backbone to prevent it from going off the deep end. The complex but unobtrusive malt character gives it a medium body and a platform for the saturated hop flavor.

