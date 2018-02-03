Matchbook Arsonist Chardonnay – Chardonnay

Luscious, fleshy, rich and round, mouth coating, full bodied. Take your pick; this big Chardonnay has it all. We selected the best barrel lots of our Dunnigan Hills fruit to create The Arsonist Chardonnay. Aromas of toasty oak, caramel apple and creme brulee mingle with cinnamon and barrel spice. Upfront flavors of buttery toast are layered over fresh mango and star fruit. A touch of Russian River Valley Chardonnay adds zest to the finish. Integrated sweet oak characters harmonize with a big buttery palate and loads of tropical fruit. Pair The Arsonist Chardonnay with poached lobster in drawn butter, chicken liver mousse or a creamy Alfredo sauce over anything.