Become a Courier
Beer
Wine
Spirits
Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Malibu Black – Rum
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
To celebrate the end of a harvest season, a special island strength blend of local rum was created. This traditional recipe was used to make Malibu Black, a higher proof rum with a hint of coconut.
More By Malibu
You May Also Like
Often Bought With
Customer Reviews
5 Star
0%
0
4 Star
0%
0
3 Star
0%
0
2 Star
0%
0
1 Star
0%
0
Customer Photos