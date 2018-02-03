Jameson 1780 Irish Whiskey

More By Jameson

Saucey / Spirits / Rum / Aged Rum

Jameson 1780 Irish Whiskey – Irish Whiskey

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Jameson Irish was first officially distilled in 1820 by John Jameson, who is basically the Chuck Norris of Ireland. He single-handed saved his distillery from a fire. He protected his whisky from a runaway train. He even punched a giant squid in the face. And it was all worth it. Jameson has a light floral fragrance with notes of spicy wood. It’s equally spicy to the taste but well complimented with hints of nuts and vanilla.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google