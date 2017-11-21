Hahn Chardonnay SLH – Chardonnay
Set delivery address to see local pricing
1
12 Bottle Case. Wine Spectator ReviewRated 91SMART BUYVibrant and rich-tasting, offering a complex array of fig, quince, pear and ripe citrus flavors. Well-structured, with notes of lemon meringue on the plush, focused finish. Drink now through 2022.Wine Tasting NotesHahn SLH Chardonnay has crisp aromas of honeysuckle, vanilla, hints of citrus and banana. Full bodied flavors with viscous, round mouth-feel of citrus balances the acidic finish.Alcohol 14.5%
More By Hahn Estates
You May Also Like
Customer Reviews
- Reviews (0)
- Questions (1)