FLOR DE CANA CENTENARIO 25YR

FLOR DE CANA CENTENARIO 25YR – Aged Rum

2017 Rum of the Year (International Rum Conference), Flor de Caña Centenario is a 25-year-old, ultra-premium rum with a luxurious taste. Flavors of fruit, almond, creamy caramel; with just a touch of lingering sweetness in the long, buttery finish. With a taste so tantalizing you’ll be tempted to drink it straight from the bottle, Flor de Caña Centenario is the perfect companion for an ice cold Coke.

