Emmolo – Sauvignon Blanc

12 Bottle Case. Light and soft-bodied, the vintage offers a firm acidity balanced with a stark, steely flavor. Aromas are fresh and clean, evoking the scent of early morning after a first rain, with a hint of honeysuckle and underlying notes of tangerine and wet stone. The wine enters the palate with a crisp yet soft quality, flowing into flavors of flower blossom and ending with a mouthwatering finish of fresh-squeezed grapefruit. A long-lasting, zesty minerality leaves the sensation of both subtlety and brightness.

