Coppola Director's Cut King Kong Cabernet Sauvignon

More By Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Saucey / Spirits / Rum / Aged Rum

Coppola Director's Cut King Kong Cabernet Sauvignon – Cabernet Sauvignon

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Plush in the mouth with big oak impressions from 14 months spent in barrel, our King Kong Cabernet has big, bold flavors and a forward tannin structure. Warm cedar spice, inviting blackberry pie, foraged wild berries and toasted marshmallow are found on the nose. Rich dark fruits and creamy toffee fill the palate. Black hibiscus tea notes add to the complexity.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google