Black Stallion – Sauvignon Blanc

California State Fair Wine Competition ResultsRated 98DOUBLE GOLD MEDALBest of Region - White, Best of Class of RegionWine Tasting NotesThe wine opens with layered and complex notes of grapefruit, jasimine, guava and citrus followed by white pepper and tropical fruit. On the palate, the wine features a satiny texture with lots of minerality, and hints of wet stone and tarragon leading to a creamy lingering finish.