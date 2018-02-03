Set your delivery address to see local pricing and delivery options.
Alesmith Imperial IPA

More By Alesmith Brewing

Saucey / Spirits / Rum / Aged Rum

Alesmith Imperial IPA – Imperial IPA India Pale Ale

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

This Imperial India Pale Ale bursts forth with bright scents and flavors reminiscent of freshly picked oranges, grapefruits and tangerines offset by undertones of pine resin and herbal spice. A sturdy malt backbone balances out profound hop bitterness for a refreshing yet assertive, decidedly West Coast beer offering an unapologetically bold, delicious expression of fresh american hops.

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Customer Reviews

Based on 0 reviews
5 Star
0% 
0
4 Star
0% 
0
3 Star
0% 
0
2 Star
0% 
0
1 Star
0% 
0
Write a Review Ask a Question
  • Reviews (0)
  • Questions (1)

Thank you for submitting a review!

Your input is very much appreciated. Share it with your friends so they can enjoy it too!
Google