Real McCoy 3 Year – Silver Rum

Three years of aging in Bourbon barrels gives this small batch single-distilled rum from Barbados a soft and smooth profile with subtle spice, wood notes, bright citrus and floral overtones. Made from a base of blackstrap molasses and proprietary yeast, it won a Gold medal at the 2014 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.