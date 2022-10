Svedka – Mango Pineapple

SVEDKA Mango Pineapple Vodka Soda is made with real vodka and real juice*. Ripe mango and juicy pineapple flavors come together to create a bold and refreshing taste in a canned vodka cocktail.