Superbird Free – Paloma

Superbird Free is a high-quality, low-calorie handcrafted tequila and soda in a can. Made with Tequila Reposado for a superior crisp and refreshing taste. Crafted with three primary natural ingredients—100% Blue Agave Reposado Tequila, grapefruit essence, and sparkling water—Superbird Free elevates the classic tequila and soda. Superbird was created as a superior alternative to the artificially flavored beverages of the hard seltzer category. Perfect for on-the-go (picnics, beach, pool, camping, tailgates), straight out of the fridge, or poured into a glass over ice. Also try Superbird Free’s big sister, the Superbird Paloma, for the best d*mn cocktail, that just happens to come in a can.