On The Rocks – Cocktail Sampler Kit

On the Rocks is a premium, ready-to-serve cocktail brand co-founded in 2015 by Industry experts with years behind the bar in Dallas. With a winning cocktail program in Dallas, the founders drew attention from contacts in the airline industry. With the vision of “bringing the bar to you” they got to work experimenting, exploring and distilling to craft natural, bar-quality bottled cocktails in concert with top tier Beam Suntory spirit brands. Premium premixed cocktails made with recognized spirits brands in six Mixologist crafted classic recipes. Premium ingredients, natural bar quality and strength elevates the consumer's at-home cocktail experience. Full line-up includes Cosmopolitan, Margarita, Old Fashioned, Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, Aviation and Mai Tai.