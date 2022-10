On The Rocks – Mai Tai

100 ml From $ 6.00

200 ml From $ 6.99

375 ml From $ 10.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

As the old tiki adage goes, ‘what one rum can’t do, two rums can’. We blend light and dark rums and combine our unique blend with flavors of orange, pineapple, orgeat, and coconut for the perfect Mai Tai.