Crafthouse Cocktails – Moscow Mule

The Moscow Mule was one of a group of cocktails created in the 1940’s to promote vodka as a spirit in the US. Combining vodka with bold, spicy ginger beer and lime in a unique copper mug, the drink became an instant classic. We make ours thoughtfully, using only the highest quality ingredients. As a result our Moscow Mule has likewise become one of our most popular cocktails.



Serve a Moscow Mule over ice, garnished with a fresh mint sprig or lime wheel. A copper mug is the traditional vessel for the Moscow Mule if you have one handy, though a rocks glass works just fine in a pinch.