Crafthouse Cocktails – Pineapple Daiquiri

A perfectly balanced spin-off of the classic daiquiri, our Pineapple Daiquiri blends Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum, their 5 Years Barbados aged rum, real lime and a dash of Angostura island-spiced bitters. It is 100% all-natural and gluten-free.



Serve a Pineapple Daiquiri over ice garnished with lime, a pineapple wedge or pineapple fronds.