Crafthouse Cocktails – Southside

Essentially a Gin Sour or Collins infused with fresh mint, the Southside is a classic gin cocktail that has only recently been brought back to life. Charles calls it a “gateway cocktail.” That is, an easy-drinking cocktail for bar patrons who might otherwise feel shy about drinking gin. Longtime gin lovers flock to this one as well. It starts with a classic London Dry-style gin — distilled to our specifications — which we combine with real lime juice, a touch of simple syrup and a bouquet of mint for flavor and aroma.



Serve the Southside over ice, garnished with a fresh mint sprig.