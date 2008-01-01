Crafthouse Cocktails – Spicy Margarita

Year after year, the Margarita remains one of the most recognizable cocktails in the world. If the Margarita has remained hot with cocktail enthusiasts, the jalapeno Margarita is absolutely on fire (pun perhaps intended).



We took our time with this classic recipe so we could present you with a truly spectacular example of the icon. The picante flavors of peppers complement the real lime and premium blue-agave tequila in our Spicy Margarita perfectly. We've blended together the spice of the jalapeno with just a hint of smoke from chipotle. The result is a slow build of heat, vibrant aroma and complexity in a familiar package.



Garnish with a jalapeno ring, lime wedge or kosher salt rim.