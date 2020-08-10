Wild Turkey – American Honey
86 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Medium straw in color, the nose is floral with hints of honey. The body is big and syrupy in the finish.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings overview
5.00
2 Reviews
- 7 months ago
Really sweet. Packs a kickBuy this. It's good.Nita P. - Verified buyer
- 1 year ago
One of the nicest out there!This whiskey ya an amazing taste; it’s very smooth and the ghost pepper gives it a nice kickSilvia T. - Verified buyer