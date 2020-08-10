Deliver ASAP to
Wild Turkey – American Honey

86 PTS WINE ENTHUSIAST Medium straw in color, the nose is floral with hints of honey. The body is big and syrupy in the finish.

  • 7 months ago

    Really sweet. Packs a kick

    Buy this. It's good.
    Nita P. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    One of the nicest out there!

    This whiskey ya an amazing taste; it’s very smooth and the ghost pepper gives it a nice kick
    Silvia T. - Verified buyer