Ventura Limoncello 750ml – Fruit Liqueur

750 ml From $ 28.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

PLATINUM MEDAL 2009-SIP AWARDS;GOLD MEDAL-SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION-2008. Made from lemons in CA! All natural, no artificial colors or flavors. Hand-crafted. Great mixer!