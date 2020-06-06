Deliver ASAP to
Enter a Delivery Address
Tuaca

More By Tuaca

Saucey / Spirits / Specialty / Liqueurs & Schnapps

Tuaca – Vanilla Citrus Liqueur

Set delivery address to see local pricing

1

Product of USA. Vanilla with distilled essences of citrus fruits and rich brandies. Flavors of spicy fruit with hazelnut, coconut, and cocoa. 80 Proof

More By Tuaca

You May Also Like

Often Bought With

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

1 Review
  • 10 months ago

    My favorite breakfast drink

    It’s sweet and strong. Goes great in coffee, or straight with ice. Or a with little cream on top. The perfect comfort drink for somebody who prefers dessert to dinner.
    Molly S. - Verified buyer