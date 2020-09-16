St Germain – Elderflower Liqueur
Product of France. Made from handpicked elderflower, biked down from the Alps. 20% ABV
- 6 months ago
Different taste. Great mixerWith champagne. YUMM-OSylvia . - Verified buyer
- 8 months ago
I Love itIt’s delicate and floral flavor goes good with gin and tonicAhoafe . - Verified buyer
- 10 months ago
Fruity, layered flavors....A must have for any libation collection. It’s great in a cocktail, or add a dash to dry champagne to spice things up!Nenjae V. - Verified buyer
- 11 months ago
Always a classicLove me some elderflowerSydney M. - Verified buyer