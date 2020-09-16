St Germain – Elderflower Liqueur

Deliver ASAP to
Product of France. Made from handpicked elderflower, biked down from the Alps. 20% ABV

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

4 Reviews
  • 6 months ago

    Different taste. Great mixer

    With champagne. YUMM-O
    Sylvia . - Verified buyer
  • 8 months ago

    I Love it

    It’s delicate and floral flavor goes good with gin and tonic
    Ahoafe . - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Fruity, layered flavors....

    A must have for any libation collection. It’s great in a cocktail, or add a dash to dry champagne to spice things up!
    Nenjae V. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Always a classic

    Love me some elderflower
    Sydney M. - Verified buyer