Patrón Citronge – Mango

Clear & smooth with a refreshingly crisp mango taste. Patrón Citrónge Mango is a sweet liqueur made from high quality Ataulfo mangos cultivated in Mexico. It’s perfect for use in cocktail and culinary recipes to give drinks and sauces a unique, exotic twist.