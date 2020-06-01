Deliver ASAP to
Jeppson's Malort

Jeppson's Malort – Herbal Liqueur

USA. A style of bitter, wormwood based schnapps. 70 Proof

Ratings & Reviews

2 Reviews
  • 10 months ago

    Chicago’s most talked about spirit.

    Whether you like it or not, Malort is a unique spirit not for the faint of heart. As a seasoned drinker it is always nice to introduce Malort to new people. Buy a bottle and check it out.
    Dan S. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Good

    Good
    Travis L. - Verified buyer