Hpnotiq Harmonie – Fruit Liqueur

750 ml From $ 34.99 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Harmonie is a refreshing blend of Prmium French Vodka, Infused Natural Fruits, Flowers and a Touch of Cognac. Best served chilled or mix with lemon-lime or club soda,Champagne or to a vodka cranberry