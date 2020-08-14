Cointreau – L'Unique

750 ml From $ 41.22 Set delivery address to see local pricing 1 Check Availability Check Availability

Cointreau's amber bottle conceals a perfectly transparent liqueur. When mixed, the crystalline liqueur becomes opalescent, a testament to the high concentration of orange essence. Extremelye aromatic thanks to a complex blend of orange peel essences, with zesty, fresh, floral, and sweet notes.