Campari

More By Campari

Campari – Bitters Aperitif

Italy. Orange and sweet on the nose with an effervescent bitter aroma. 24% ABV

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

3 Reviews
  • 8 months ago

    For all your summer needs

    Crisp and refreshing, get a little bitter in your life.
    Carlos R. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Good

    Good
    Megan T. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Once you know you love it, there’s no replacement!

    Try this in a classic Negroni or with soda over ice at a bar/restaurant before you buy the whole bottle, this bittersweet digestif isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s mine alright!
    Kari B. - Verified buyer