Blackmaker Rootbeer Liqueur – Herbal Liqueur

Exotic rootbeer extract made from ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, and sweet birch make up the base flavors of this great tasting liqueur. Mix with Pinnacle Whipped Vodka for a cocktail treat.