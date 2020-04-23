Deliver ASAP to
Baileys – Original Irish Cream

Coffee’s favorite friend to make mischief with. A little bit of Irish whiskey, a little bit of cream and cocoa, a lot of “I know it’s 8 in the morning, but this is so good.” Also goes gangbusters in milkshakes or alongside any sweet treat that makes you think to yourself, “This is delicious, but what if it also got me a little bit buzzed?”

  • 11 months ago

    Amazing

    Fast abs good service
    Jonitha T. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    It’s gooood

    Will def buy again
    Scott B. - Verified buyer