Aperol

Aperol – Aperitif

Italian aperitif made with mixed herbs and roots. Bittersweet in taste. 40% ABV

Ratings & Reviews

Ratings overview

5.00

8 Reviews
  • 9 months ago

    Perfect spritz maker

    Tasty, slightly bitter.
    Patrick H. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Great! Love it

    So fast and convenient
    Melanie T. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    For all your Summer spritz concoctions

    Perfect for an aperol spritz
    Kathryn R. - Verified buyer
  • 10 months ago

    Way over priced! The service and delivery was great but not worth how much more it costs.

    Just make a point of stocking up next time you’re out.. the prices here are extremely inflated and not worth it in my opinion.
    Alison B. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Great summer drink

    Great for a hot summer day
    Dane K. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    Summer in a bottle

    It’s just soooo goood
    Jen d. - Verified buyer
  • 11 months ago

    You can’t beat Aperol Spritz

    It’s different and delicious
    Jessica S. - Verified buyer
  • 1 year ago

    Best for a little treat! Aperol Spritzy

    Great
    Donnie F. - Verified buyer